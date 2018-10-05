Dee by the Sea – Kristiana Reed

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

This piece is a continuation of Kristiana’s former piece “Dee”

Dee’s tea has been sat on the counter for fifteen minutes and I am yet to take my eyes off of it. It is surely now cold but I refuse to remake it. Five times I have called, to no avail. I boiled the kettle, let it whistle a little longer than usual. I made a racket with cutlery and dishes in an attempt to wake the sleeping lion upstairs. Nothing but the sound of my own discomfort.

I am pouring the tea into my stainless-steel sink when Dee appears, disheveled in the doorway. She is wearing a blue denim romper – a get up of chaffing ‘comfort’ – and a bird’s nest on her head.

“I thought we might go to the beach.” I state – saying ‘might’ to be polite but with no intention of having a conversation…