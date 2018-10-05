Pull-String Playgrounds – Introducing JL Stevens

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

All these threads lead to the same endings.

The fabric of pain doesn’t shelter,

and it rains all the time.

I stumble among the defense mechanisms,

and the battlegrounds now stretch

like a list of forgotten names.

The devil may understand the broken,

but he is laughing

behind the cup of indifference.

These fractures are given labels,

beautiful categories,

pinned to the walls like wrists.

I am suffocating on all

the identities they are forcing upon me.

Hesitant to say a word

as the ink falls unwillingly from my eyes.

Every sin that once separated us

is now sold back with a smile.

And the sign overhead says: Play to Win.

We cannot thrive within

these pull-string playgrounds.

Because the game is tied

too tightly to ourselves.

JL Stevens is a writer of psychological fiction. She is currently working on her first collection of short tragedies entitled How The…