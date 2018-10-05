Rhyme Lapse- Nicholas Gagnier

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Think I need a new kind of dream.

I used to think

it was wife and

house and kids,

two cars and

white picket fences.

I used to think

fulfillment was some

kind of

cookie cutter but I prefer

to smash the dough into imperfect spheres and watch them

rise like a kid willing to burn

both palms.

Only difference, I put

weed in them now.

Yeah, think I

need a new

strain of ambition,

because I’ve

been finger

lickin’ the

blades of

knives just to

taste me

something worth the

blood rolling

off my tongue.

I’ve fallen out

of love with

these

intricate

rhymes and

relationships that

benefit no one.

There we go,

we call that

relapse, and

rather than

get my

fix of

coupled sounds,

I’ll break down in

my car listening to

the five o’clock news.

I ain’t a

one-trick pony,

just a workhorse of

self-doubt in…