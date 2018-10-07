The Lithium Chronicles

Hypocrisy served

with a hefty side of red beans

and white rice,

and a pledge to love

the red man almost as much

as you love the white,

is still hypocrisy served

with a hefty side of red beans

and white rice.

Bless your heart

and a true patriot’s soul,

take care of them both,

those brown refried beans

you fill your gullet with

may have expired inside cages,

best to send them back

where they came from and stick

to black beans marked free,

the ones you can grind

without outward displays of guilt

you don’t even feel.

Mix us up a brew on Sunday morning

when red flags ripple

against blue skies and you

all meet to pat yourselves

on the back beneath the eyes

of a bearded man on a wooden tee

who would shake his head in disbelief.

Line up in rows in pews

and raise…