and this world full of shit

can take from us our dignity

our words and emotions

can be rewritten and stolen

our hearts can be copied and falsified

they can pretend I never existed

and you, you were a figment of my imagination

as though that makes sense

you were imagined by someone

that didn’t exist

this place can steal my honesty

and rape your innocence

and defile what is sacred

and our language will be perverted

our intent will be misrepresented

and when they kill me

or when you die from their orchestrated

plague, nobody will read these words

and my plea will be obliterated

in this moment you can read these words

for one second I matter

to myself and to you

and that matters

right now

so when the motherfuckers erase my love

and they delete your hope

and my children are made to hate

all that…