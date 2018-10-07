Sunset & Moon – Kristiana Reed

FREE VERSE REVOLUTION

The sun is always setting

and the moon already risen

by the time I am here.

In the comfiest loft

I have ever seen.

Through the orange lit windows

I see fields and trees

bathed in gold,

bathed in a beauty

I have travelled miles in my mind

to behold.

The cushions are squishy

and the couch is firm.

An equilibrium of comfortable

only this woman and her distance

and her closeness can create.

She holds my heart in one hand

and a notepad in the other.

Sometimes she alternates between

heart and coffee.

She allows me to breathe.

Catch the oxygen

the tears push from my lungs

and into the cold fireplace.

There is space here.

I can touch it

and I can exist in it.

I can shrink in it

and I can nurse hope

and fear within it.

I fear too much.

I fear this fear

will…