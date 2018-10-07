Sunset & Moon – Kristiana Reed

Kristiana Reed writes beautifully haunting poetry
The sun is always setting
and the moon already risen
by the time I am here.
In the comfiest loft
I have ever seen.
Through the orange lit windows
I see fields and trees
bathed in gold,
bathed in a beauty
I have travelled miles in my mind
to behold.
The cushions are squishy
and the couch is firm.
An equilibrium of comfortable
only this woman and her distance
and her closeness can create.
She holds my heart in one hand
and a notepad in the other.
Sometimes she alternates between
heart and coffee.
She allows me to breathe.
Catch the oxygen
the tears push from my lungs
and into the cold fireplace.
There is space here.
I can touch it
and I can exist in it.
I can shrink in it
and I can nurse hope
and fear within it.
I fear too much.
I fear this fear
will…
