Nil- Mitch Green

Blame the damp easing lost in and out of color.

Pledge it a danger to all and castrate the panting cure

that swells all out of gusto; dead waxen grit.

Taboo are the lianas molesting the edible and transfigured

binary pulpy necrophiliacs riling creed.

Their decay is that which we overdose on.

It is like clutching your breath in frigid water,

decades deep, pronouncing gestures in silent to the unheard.

It is the portrayal of humid southern color and the half

empty animals crossing soil and sun only to become living

landmarks in roadkill country.

The sweating thermostats hang on wooden triangles of glass

in a square foot isle of the shaved and shared.

These avenues of dirt road romance feigns

roving women; sanctuary of nil.

Lay undone, unwed and undressed on

stinging rocks to become prey.

A carnivorous obstruction to mollify.

This is the humid color of summer.