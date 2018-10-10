The Monsters Under My Bed – Christine E. Ray

FREE VERSE REVOLUTION

when I can’t sleep

I lay on the floor

and hang out with the monsters

under my bed

I finally introduced myself

after I got tired of them

poking me in the middle of the night

mustered my courage

took a peek

They are quite the motley crew

Vulnerability

resembles a giant porcupine

all razor sharp quills

shy gaze

caramel voice

she looks lovely

but it’s hard to get close enough

to really tell

Rage looks normal enough

as far as monsters go

but when he gets angry

which is often

his skin gets scaly

his eyes turn red

smoke starts to drift out

from his ears and nostrils

I find myself quite attracted to Rage

I want to stroke his reptilian skin

sit close to his heat

inhale his smoke

until my eyes burn red too

Invisibility is pretty quiet

mute actually

not so much invisible