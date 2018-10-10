The Monsters Under My Bed – Christine E. Ray

Poetry Leave a comment

Honored to have my writing featured today on Free Verse Revolution

FREE VERSE REVOLUTION

Monsters under my bed

when I can’t sleep

I lay on the floor

and hang out with the monsters

under my bed

I finally introduced myself

after I got tired of them

poking me in the middle of the night

mustered my courage

took a peek

 

They are quite the motley crew

 

Vulnerability

resembles a giant porcupine

all razor sharp quills

shy gaze

caramel voice

she looks lovely

but it’s hard to get close enough

to really tell

 

Rage looks normal enough

as far as monsters go

but when he gets angry

which is often

his skin gets scaly

his eyes turn red

smoke starts to drift out

from his ears and nostrils

I find myself quite attracted to Rage

I want to stroke his reptilian skin

sit close to his heat

inhale his smoke

until my eyes burn red too

 

Invisibility is pretty quiet

mute actually

not so much invisible

View original post 471 more words

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s