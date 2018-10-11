An invitation from Blood Into Ink to share your thoughts
Over the last week, memes I had made over a year ago with Blood Into Ink writers’ answers to the question “What does it mean to be a ‘Warrior Voice of Survival’?” have suddenly started to be shared again on Facebook. The answers to this question really seem to be moving and inspiring others. If others would like to answer this question for themselves, I think it would be really impactful to create new memes and continue to help others find the power of claiming the title “warrior” for themselves.
If you are so moved, please email us at bloodintoink2017@gmail.com or comment below with your response to the question and I will take care of the rest. I don’t believe that you need to be a survivor to answer this question in an impactful way- you just need to know and respect others that are.
Peace and Light,
Christine