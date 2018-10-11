Blood Into Ink

Over the last week, memes I had made over a year ago with Blood Into Ink writers’ answers to the question “What does it mean to be a ‘Warrior Voice of Survival’?” have suddenly started to be shared again on Facebook. The answers to this question really seem to be moving and inspiring others. If others would like to answer this question for themselves, I think it would be really impactful to create new memes and continue to help others find the power of claiming the title “warrior” for themselves.