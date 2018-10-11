What Does It Mean To Be A ‘Warrior Voice Of Survival’?

Poetry Leave a comment

An invitation from Blood Into Ink to share your thoughts

Blood Into Ink

1e0ce7cb15b0996cc0ff7782c0f54f7f

Over the last week, memes I had made over a year ago with Blood Into Ink writers’ answers to the question “What does it mean to be a ‘Warrior Voice of Survival’?” have suddenly started to be shared again on Facebook. The answers to this question really seem to be moving and inspiring others. If others would like to answer this question for themselves, I think it would be really impactful to create new memes and continue to help others find the power of claiming the title “warrior” for themselves.

If you are so moved, please email us at bloodintoink2017@gmail.com or comment below with your response to the question and I will take care of the rest. I don’t believe that you need to be a survivor to answer this question in an impactful way- you just need to know and respect others that are.

Peace and Light,
Christine

View original post

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s