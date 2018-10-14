ANNOUNCING THE LAUNCH OF INDIE BLU(E) PUBLISHING

Kindra M. Austin and Christine E. Ray are proud to announce the launch of Indie Blu(e) Publishing! Indie Blu(e) Publishing was established in September of 2018 to provide a venue for publishing the type of high-quality poetry, fiction, and non-fiction that the Indie Blu(e) Editors are passionate about. As a micropress, Indie Blu(e) can offer a small, intimate experience where the writer and the editor work in close partnership to create a finished book that makes the writing shine.

Several exciting projects are already in the works for Fall of 2018, including the anthology We Will Not Be Silenced.

Indie Blu(e) Publishing is now accepting manuscripts for consideration for publication in 2019.

HOW TO SUBMIT A MANUSCRIPT TO INDIE BLU(E) PUBLISHING