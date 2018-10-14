ANNOUNCING THE LAUNCH OF INDIE BLU(E) PUBLISHING

Kindra M. Austin and Christine E. Ray are proud to announce the launch of Indie Blu(e) Publishing! Indie Blu(e) Publishing was established in September of 2018 to provide a venue for publishing the type of high-quality poetry, fiction, and non-fiction that the Indie Blu(e) Editors are passionate about. As a micropress, Indie Blu(e) can offer a small, intimate experience where the writer and the editor work in close partnership to create a finished book that makes the writing shine.
Several exciting projects are already in the works for Fall of 2018, including the anthology We Will Not Be Silenced.
Indie Blu(e) Publishing is now accepting manuscripts for consideration for publication in 2019.
HOW TO SUBMIT A MANUSCRIPT TO INDIE BLU(E) PUBLISHING
- Submit all queries to indieblucollective@gmail.com. Be sure to include Manuscript Submission in the subject line. We ask that you submit one query at a time.
- Please include a cover letter, and a concise synopsis no longer than one page in the body of the email.
- Your cover letter should include a brief bio, and detailed contact information (name, email, and phone number).
- The synopsis should be a full summary of your manuscript, including the ending. We want spoilers.
- Attach the first fifty pages of your manuscript. We accept PDF and Word doc.
- The manuscript should be a polished, final product.
- Please allow us four to six weeks to review and respond to your submission. If we’d like to see more, we will request the entire manuscript.