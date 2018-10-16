Testify! – A Collaboration

Blood Into Ink

Elephants in the arena,

drowning out the stories as

we all hear them,

stomping on

the flowerbed scenery

they’ve built around your garden of rot,

and without a

second thought,

sold the world a

wilting centerpiece

(Nicholas Gagnier)

I

And His Daughter Prayed for Her

She didn’t really know why

She prayed she’d not meet a guy

At a party; ‘cause he’d liked beer

That sudsy stuff she’d now fear

II

The louder we toast

The better the truth we spew

Just another pint

The truth becomes toxic stew

We’ll all agree

Got the votes of the old crew

Now let’s all meet

At Four P’s and grab a brew

(Stephen Fuller)

Oh! look at him

when the venom drips from his slithering tongue

and he moans and screams

to validate his flagrant lies

and the white privilege

agrees in complete unison

Hiding behind the female prosecutor