Kindra M. Austin, Candice Louisa Daquin, Rachel Finch, and Christine E. Ray wish to express their gratitude to the 109 courageous writers and artists who submitted 214 pieces of original writing and artwork for consideration for the anthology ‘We Will Not Be Silenced.’ Your stunning creativity, raw authenticity, and enthusiasm for the project has been overwhelming. We are truly humbled at the response.

We are honored to serve as the custodians of your truth.