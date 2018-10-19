Introducing Joey Gould: The One Time You Take Her to the Lake

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

It is easy to love one who stares so hard.

She speaks to the breaking water,

eyes ninety degrees away .

You know the vowel structure,

the tongue tuck, the flick of lighters,

the grey solution slowing your veins—

alternately, there grew the lump

in her chest. Then she flew away

from sureness, pale sojourning.

A speedboat’s wake splashes here by a private dock

neither of you owns. Neither of you owns

much. As for any sort of kissing, she

is beautiful but already swimming away

into a blinding sunburn cooked into the pond,

into the flesh-gap between the stories

inked into the skin of her narrow shoulders.

She needs them touched up. She once had

much longer hair, when she forgot

for seven years—consider yourself

also a side-effect of the chemo.

You never learned to swim.

This story poets tell you to read,

it is beautiful & aloof, it…