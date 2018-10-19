Introducing Joey Gould: The One Time You Take Her to the Lake

Introducing New Sudden Denouement Collective Member Joey Gould
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
It is easy to love one who stares so hard.
She speaks to the breaking water,
eyes ninety degrees away .
You know the vowel structure,
the tongue tuck, the flick of lighters,
the grey solution slowing your veins—
alternately, there grew the lump
in her chest. Then she flew away
from sureness, pale sojourning.
A speedboat’s wake splashes here by a private dock
neither of you owns. Neither of you owns
much. As for any sort of kissing, she
is beautiful but already swimming away
into a blinding sunburn cooked into the pond,
into the flesh-gap between the stories
inked into the skin of her narrow shoulders.
She needs them touched up. She once had
much longer hair, when she forgot
for seven years—consider yourself
also a side-effect of the chemo.
You never learned to swim.
This story poets tell you to read,
it is beautiful & aloof, it…
View original post 190 more words