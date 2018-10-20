Anthology Tuesday: I Won’t Always Be Me – Nicole Lyons

FREE VERSE REVOLUTION

I won’t always walk gently.

Sometimes I will stomp,

and I will rage,

and my footsteps will shake

the mountains of love

you have heaped upon my earth.

I won’t always speak kindly.

Sometimes I will spit,

and I will scream,

and the venom from my tongue

will poison the oceans of love

you have brought to my shores.

I won’t always live passionately.

Sometimes I will hide,

and I will cry,

and the blackness from my soul

will darken the gardens of love

you have planted at my door.

I won’t always be me.

Sometimes I will be the very thing

I have been fighting against,

and it will swallow me,

and it will laugh,

and I will climb out of the depths

of it all to meet you gently,

and kindly, and passionately again.

I Won’t Always Be Me is from Nicole Lyon’s third book, Blossom and Bone.