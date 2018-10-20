Fear – Candice Louisa Daquin

Candice Louisa Daquin making me feel. . . everything
Fear for a child is very different to the adult
and exactly the same
the child inhabits another decade, in the past, another life
before they knew they were who they become
the child wets the bed because she misses her mother
who is beautiful, ethereal, slender and absent
the smell of her still lingers in green hallways and the child
will use that feeling to guide her own heart throughout life
though she doesn’t know, she never knows this is her divining rod
this child spends a lot of time alone, she is fearful before she is brave
it is not easy to be brave without mantra, bone, feather and drum
it is easy to be fearful when you are in silence and silence becomes your adopted home
this child fears the river of her teaming city swelling and rising and forming
treachery
she fears one night when she…
