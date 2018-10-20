Lady Fear – Eric Syrdal

FREE VERSE REVOLUTION

This place of shadow

this midnight realm

where I crouch

near the stone slate

splinter of chalk in

bloodstained fingers

I work on this equation

I sort the variables

I do not understand the cipher

there are only a

few of the sigils that have

meaning to my eyes

mistakes are made

I blot away the writing

With tears of frustration

and begin again

and just when I am

about to fill in the final value

I feel the cold

upon the back of my neck

and laying my chalk aside

with shivering fingers

I rise to greet her

she is a dark oaken leaf

made black by her exile

from the sun

she moves to me

on a vapor of nightmares

and broken wishes

formless, nameless things

move about her feet

and whisper chapters of her name

the storm front of her mind

flows ahead of her advance

like the…