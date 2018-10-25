tbt Requiem for Wonder Woman

Reached for basic black today
red, blue and gold hang untouched in the closet
lasso of truth forlorn in the corner
too heavy for tired arms
outlines of a plane
just visible in the driveway
covered in fine layer of dust
world feels like it is moving on without me
blur of color, smells and sound
that overwhelmed senses cannot process
rest my head against my fists
allow a moment of mourning
for shattered illusion
of invincibility
spine of steel
requiem for a wonder woman
forced to accept that
she is only human
after all
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved