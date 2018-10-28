Day 1 – Patrick Hart

Meet Patrick Hart on Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
Forgiveness is found in the cooling of blatant heat
A treasure typically reserved
For hunters and priests
Finally shifting in the form of falling leaves
A light reprieve
From hollow hell and dampened glory
The sky awakens to bodies succumbing
To the Cliff Swallow’s song
A disbelief of patience
That strands the torture of constant war, for
Beauty is a season in desire
It is a body bright
Knotted In the fingers of sunlight
And a bored man’s tongue
Can find the fruits of passion
In the throes of this calm union
Roadside Maples dance in irenic fashion
With acorn offerings littering
The feet of wolves nurturing the day
And autumn prints pry fault
From the aging jetty of the mind
Alas, the first of its kind bows
To the womb of a sunrise
As dusk falls
The earth becomes a beautiful woman
Behind the glow of her cigarette
And…
