Day 1 – Patrick Hart

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Forgiveness is found in the cooling of blatant heat

A treasure typically reserved

For hunters and priests

Finally shifting in the form of falling leaves

A light reprieve

From hollow hell and dampened glory

The sky awakens to bodies succumbing

To the Cliff Swallow’s song

A disbelief of patience

That strands the torture of constant war, for

Beauty is a season in desire

It is a body bright

Knotted In the fingers of sunlight

And a bored man’s tongue

Can find the fruits of passion

In the throes of this calm union

Roadside Maples dance in irenic fashion

With acorn offerings littering

The feet of wolves nurturing the day

And autumn prints pry fault

From the aging jetty of the mind

Alas, the first of its kind bows

To the womb of a sunrise

As dusk falls

The earth becomes a beautiful woman

Behind the glow of her cigarette

And…