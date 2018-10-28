Lettered jailer – Iulia Halatz

Iulia Halatz on Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
You look so sane
potentially careful and serene
Smirk-at-arms
atoning for
the perfumed gaiety
and colorless skies.
The fire in the autumn
dictates the ice in the new moon.
My love,
When are you going to make up your mind?
Set me free
word upon word
I throw in your face
unsubmissive of your bars…
When are you going to break the gloom?
Sorrowless
is your world
You grow your stamina
from my pain…
Minstrels sing of legendary lands
You sing of the legendary cavern
lettered for me.
Some words are
like the spring wind
building with
cherry blossoms
the library
of scent…
Some words
tell
the snows of June
makeshift
a gilded cage
Lit only by a shadow…
Your words are the haze
that glimmer in the distance
Dystopian love
ruling
over eight kingdoms.
One day
I am walking
in a field of poppies
with a sun
that clears
