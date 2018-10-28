S. K. Nicholas

My latest book, A Journal for Damned Lovers Volume 3, is now available to purchase from Amazon! Here’s the blurb from the back cover-

“This third and final volume of A Journal for Damned Lovers is a collection of prose continuing the footsteps of a fledgling writer. From tender glimpses of lovers against the world to the solitary musings of a man falling off the edge, the stories contained within these pages are both love letters to the past and odes to times that so often go overlooked. They detail an artist not only trying to carve out their vision, but one willing to risk their mind to see it through to completion. These stories are born out of the search for identity, the need for faith, and the myriad ways of romance.”

From inception to release, it’s been a twenty-month journey, not only in attempting to create a book…