The Logical Response – Stephen M Crow

The skyline illuminated

Bright razors against the night

Doing what cutters do

Finding humanity in pain

In emotional release

Pinballs crashing on the street

No eye contact to betray

Inch by inch we march

Hand in bitter hand

Into the belly of the beast

The wind picked up the message

Fall leaves blown asunder

Scrambled contrast across the moon

Throwing shadows

Signaling the end of peace

Burning our own homes in protest

Purpose with a side of death

Realizing we must tear it down

As we lay upon these flames

And go to sleep

[Stephen M Crow is a writer and musician who resides in Pasadena, Texas with his wife, Christy, and their children. Interests include cooking, watching horror movies, listening to music, and spending time with his family.]