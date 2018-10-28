The noise of this brain – Devika Mathur

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

And so I crumble in my own jaw line

Leaking from the iris,

A stoned mahogany stuck

Beneath the frivolous sky,

I lie like a pond, open and scarred,

Rummaging through your eyes,

To seek something that belongs to my lip.

I fail.

I fail the second day as well.

My mind talks pills and potions

A volatile adamant touch of burps.

A ripple lost and secured.

My mind is insane, forever.

Devika Mathur blogs at https://myvaliantsoulsblog.wordpress.com/