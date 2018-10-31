Christine – an honoring

because my friends want me to be a weepy mess today. . .
You don’t know this
But if there is a warrior
That warrior is you
If anyone blazes the way and holds the torch for the light to get through
That woman is you
Because you feel the fear and do it anyway
You set fire to yourself and offer your ashes to the Phoenix
You are unstoppable even as they come at you with everything and more
You’re the wind in the willows, the avalanche, the fucking heartbeat of ten thousand voices
You are Boudicca
Riding your chariot through the Roman siege
You are the woman in ten-year old sweat pants making me laugh until I weeze
Who can smell an idea and rip the world in half with your passion
And when you think you’re just some old bird biding her days
We’re here to remind you of the shine you’ve bequeathed so many
Before you, those things weren’t…
