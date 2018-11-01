tbt Phoenix Rising

What lies at the heart of this woman?

Surprise myself sometimes

at all I have hidden

from others

from myself

Each day brings me closer to stripped down truth

revelation

I can almost touch what lies at my core

it singes my fingertips

scorches the air I breathe

Steely strength

aching vulnerability

fierce independence

voracious hunger

need

triumph

brokenness

light

dark

ice

fire

pain

ecstasy

The cracks widen

on the lead coffin

where I bury my true self

leather straps holding back all I suppress fraying

close to the breaking point

Phoenix

is rising

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All rights Reserved