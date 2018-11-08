Jesus and the Wolves- Kindra M. Austin

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Amazing Grace! How deaf—

silence,

wet wool wrapped ‘round

my head.

I’ve been saved, but not by you.

Jesus is just alright—

won’t sleep over,

he complains of bellyaches and

flies home early.

Maybe my snacks are too bitter tasting.

I’ve given up sweet wine.

My blessings are colored black and blue;

they come with the taste of dirt,

and the blood of gnashing teeth.

My blessings sing like a choir of wolves—

alive inside my rib cage,

I’ve saved myself.

Kindra M. Austin is a very sweary indie author and editor from mid-Michigan (you can find her books here). She’s also the co-founder of Blank Paper Press, a founding member of Indie Blu(e) Publishing, founder of publishing imprint, One for Sorrow, and a writer/managing editor at Blood into Ink, and Whisper and the Roar. Austin cut her poetry teeth in April, 2016, and joined the Sudden Denouement Literary…