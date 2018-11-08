tbt Unleash the Dragon

I was reminded today that there are those
who read the label “Survivor”
and instead only see
only hear
“Victim”
Who will deem me “damaged”
incapable of a “normal” life
There are days
I struggle
There are nights
I bleed
the wolves howl at my door
and I am sure that I can be hard to love
but it is an insult
a mistake
to tell me that I will only ever be my brokenness
when it is my steel
my grit
my ridiculous stubbornness and pride
that has carried me so far
I am a survivor
Forged in the fires of hell
I am a survivor
Tempered in the oceans of tears
I am a survivor
Who emerged a dragon
And I am fierce
