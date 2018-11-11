Night Is A Crime In My Mouth – Christine E. Ray

I am honored that my work was published yesterday on Free Verse Revolution.
Night is a crime in my mouth
waiting to unfold
on my taste buds
notes of tart black cherry
plum
pomegranate
white oak
Night is a crime in my mouth
waiting to be swallowed whole
neon light recklessness
your back alley whiskey kiss
Night is a crime in my mouth
waiting to unfold
promises made by your lazy hand
moving up my bare thigh
rich delicious skin
melting into mine
I long to taste on my tongue
everything this wicked night
has to offer
© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
Christine E. Ray is an indie author and freelance editor who lives outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can read more of her work on her blog Brave and Reckless. Her first book of poetry, Composition of a Woman, is available through Amazon and other major online book retailers.