Night Is A Crime In My Mouth – Christine E. Ray

FREE VERSE REVOLUTION

Night is a crime in my mouth

waiting to unfold

on my taste buds

notes of tart black cherry

plum

pomegranate

white oak

Night is a crime in my mouth

waiting to be swallowed whole

neon light recklessness

your back alley whiskey kiss

Night is a crime in my mouth

waiting to unfold

promises made by your lazy hand

moving up my bare thigh

rich delicious skin

melting into mine

I long to taste on my tongue

everything this wicked night

has to offer

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Christine E. Ray is an indie author and freelance editor who lives outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can read more of her work on her blog Brave and Reckless. Her first book of poetry, Composition of a Woman, is available through Amazon and other major online book retailers.