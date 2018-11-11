Night Is A Crime In My Mouth – Christine E. Ray

Poetry Leave a comment

I am honored that my work was published yesterday on Free Verse Revolution.

FREE VERSE REVOLUTION

lips-839236_1920

Night is a crime in my mouth

waiting to unfold

on my taste buds

notes of tart black cherry

plum

pomegranate

white oak

Night is a crime in my mouth

waiting to be swallowed whole

neon light recklessness

your back alley whiskey kiss

Night is a crime in my mouth

waiting to unfold

promises made by your lazy hand

moving up my bare thigh

rich delicious skin

melting into mine

I long to taste on my tongue

everything this wicked night

has to offer

© 2017 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

Christine E. Ray is an indie author and freelance editor who lives outside of  Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.  You can read more of her work on her blog Brave and Reckless.  Her first book of poetry, Composition of a Woman, is available through Amazon and other major online book retailers.

View original post

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s