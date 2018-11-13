Disassociation

Crystal Kinistino speaks my language at thoughtslikecages
I am staring into the eye of an eye,
No eye sees me.
Music plays at rhythms few can comprehend
from the phosphorus sea.
I am carpal bones when you want to be alone.
The lunate and the capitate separate you from me.
Without these hands, I cast no shadows.
The retina submits to the cone.
Slivers of crystal atone.
In dying to know you,
I forget myself
I am blind,
Somatics are my lifeline.
I rely on the music of the waves
and the touch of your hand.
Few can understand,
without mirrors,
I know no appearances,
I rely on echoes to guide me.
I am as motile as plankton against a current.
The language you speak betrays
colours, skin, borders, beauty, motion,
all are invisible.
I may not understand the language of
your body, but I can feel you when
you touch me,
feel the way the mind…
View original post 46 more words