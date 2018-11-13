What You Should Know About ‘We Will Not Be Silenced’

We Will Not Be Silenced: The Lived Experience of Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault Told Powerfully Through Poetry, Prose, Essay, and Art is the brainchild of Kindra M. Austin, Candice Louisa Daquin, Rachel Finch, and Christine E. Ray. The four indie writers and survivors felt compelled to do something after the strongly triggering Kavanaugh Hearings. We decided that we would advocate, educate, and resist through our art.

We opened submissions for only two weeks to women and men around the world. The response from writers and artists was overwhelming: the final anthology will include 166 pieces of writing and art from 94 contributors around the globe. It also led to the birth of Sisters of Indigo Light, dedicated to the healing and empowerment of sexual harassment and sexual abuse survivors through creative expression and community.

The four editors decided early on that this was a project about passion and compassion, not profit. We are committed to donating 70% of the royalties raised above the publishing and promotion costs to organizations that provide services to sexual harassment and sexual assault survivors. The further involved we became in the project, the more important it became to us to make the book accessible to as many individuals and organizations that would benefit from it. This involved the decision to only charge a few dollars above the publishing cost to keep the 300-page plus Anthology as affordable as possible. It also led us to create a Wish List so that individuals and organizations such as rape crisis centers, gender studies departments, and public libraries who might not otherwise be able to afford copies might be able to receive one.

We believe that it is time that the voices of sexual harassment and sexual assault survivors are heard and respected. The editors of We Will Not Be Silenced know the pain of living with secrets. We also know the healing power of art, and the written word. We believe our collective stories can educate, lessen isolation, and inspire others to tell their stories. We Will Not Be Silenced is not always an easy read but it is an impactful one. It is about breaking the silence, telling our truths, reclaiming ourselves and finding our power.

Our goal is release We Will Not Be Silenced by the end of November/first week of December. We need your help getting the word out about this important project. There many ways to support WWNBS. Share this story on your social media, add an individual or organization to the Wish List by emailing us at indieblucollective@gmail.com, share the link for the Wish List Go-Fund Me Page, and/or donate to the fund yourself.

The truth matters, our stories matter, and you can help.