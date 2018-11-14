Falling Down Laughing – Stephen M Crow

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

For A.E. Pennison

The artist clears his throat and

dashes himself against

the rocks.

this world was too damn cruel.

Now his skin is showing

the effects of the artificial

light. a sallow unhealthy tone

spreads across him like a shadow

the buzzing in his ears an

unwelcome note

pulling from an unknown source

he strikes at the main

with both hands in a furious

scrimmage against sanity and taste.

The audience applauds

his disaster as part of the show.

their ignorance makes him weep.

And it’s this exercise

every night

that contributes to his misery.

this routine of piercing flesh

and vomiting words has begun

to burn his throat.

the sores are pupae

to his newest incarnation.

the hoarse projections

a new art inventing itself

from his timely

demise.

Icarus dropped from grace

and plunged like a boulder .

god took his wings

and his inspiration with the sun.