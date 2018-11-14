Guest Spot: A Dark State of Mind – John Collins

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Looking from the outside in

All seems well

A façade to disguise an underlying impression

Not to be viewed by the outside world

For risk of alienation

Hiding in this world

Although hide would be the wrong word

As a want to break free from this entrapment

Seems like a never achieving moment

Unless confession is given

But to confess

Relief in one hand

Damnation in the other

Two sides of the same coin

But tarnished none the less

A continued state of loneliness

Behind the eyes of the lonely

Family and Friends

Distorted worse than a carnival mirror

Fearful Phantoms in a cold mist

Chemical intervention a likely option

But to succumb to such a need

Would again require an opening

For Stigmatism to tattoo its brand

On another victim in an unwelcoming world

What else then… Death

Another inconceivable notion

Frowned upon by the very world

That frowns…