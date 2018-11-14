Guest Spot: A Dark State of Mind – John Collins

John Collins guest blogs on Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
Looking from the outside in
All seems well
A façade to disguise an underlying impression
Not to be viewed by the outside world
For risk of alienation
Hiding in this world
Although hide would be the wrong word
As a want to break free from this entrapment
Seems like a never achieving moment
Unless confession is given
But to confess
Relief in one hand
Damnation in the other
Two sides of the same coin
But tarnished none the less
A continued state of loneliness
Behind the eyes of the lonely
Family and Friends
Distorted worse than a carnival mirror
Fearful Phantoms in a cold mist
Chemical intervention a likely option
But to succumb to such a need
Would again require an opening
For Stigmatism to tattoo its brand
On another victim in an unwelcoming world
What else then… Death
Another inconceivable notion
Frowned upon by the very world
That frowns…
