Steel the Whisper

Aurora Phoenix plays masterfully with language on Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
by Aurora Phoenix
there is a steel band
slicing through my tongue
as I struggle to break the whisper
give voice to the rumbling rise
of my inconvenient truths
the world is burning
/it melts/
from the lava erupting
in my ston-ed heart
I felt the gripe
of your slimy eyes
infest
/molest/
my lushly fruited hips
your hand tells me
to hold my tongue
/clenched as it is/
above my future
clamping down my self-regard
you rest on the laurels of your discontent
as red, rusting
fades
there is a roar
/building/
in this chatteled vessel
the dam in my throat will burst
behold!
what ushers from these lips
—————————————————————
Aurora
Phoenix is a wordsmithing oxymoron. Staid suburbanite cloaks a badass
warrior wielding weapon grade phrases. Read more of her confabulations
atInsights from “Inside.”
