Girl Eat Girl

Murder Tramp Birthday









"I always knew I wouldn't make it to twenty."

I swing the metronome one more time

cold metal rocking to the sound of choirs singing

yesImatternowImatter

It's November and I'm dragging a corpse behind me

The shell of a ship crashing into shore

I say, I have done great things

but I went to my graduation with Moomin plasters on my arms

I'm not that kinda girl lol xx

someday someone's gonna look back at me and smile

but since summer I've felt bored with playing

the strings of meat between your foreteeth

now I want to be the one who digests,

unshielded, sharpmouthed harrow thing

sticking my fingers in your tender loins

waving goodbye



So go on and live an ordinary life

You might survive,

but darling, believe me

no one will ever write a fairytale about you.







Hey you all, I'm not fully back from my break yet,