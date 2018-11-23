Idiom – Joey Gould

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

It’s right where you left it

the radial arm

saw, even though mum moved. The deep

cutting 12” blade, the chopped-out fence,

the bench that held every deck board.

Better it should stay in your cave, I an apart-

ment dweller then, watching moths land

on my scotch glass fourth floor studio.

I ran wood through for Ade’s changing table

when I could. The biscuits glued to my fingers.

Now it’s a dresser & drawn on, a child’s possession.

Up & down go the drill-pressed adjustable shelves:

books, clothes, thank god no more diapers.

I have your grip—the screws I torqued

into solid maple hold doors flush.

The stain still refracting walnut. All the measures

we take to finish our work, patience for geometry

& the bottomless screwdriver drawer. I am

the magician now, already was when you called

from the kitchen: where the pry bar, the hammer,

where the…