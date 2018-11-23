Post-Partum Depression David Lohrey

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

Post-Partum Depression

There’s been no birth but I am suffering from post-partum depression.

Do you know the feeling? Something’s been taken away.

I am a passéiste; I do not have my eye on the next thing.

In the garden, the Delphiniums are in flower.

We’ll do everything together; we’ll change the world.

We’ll abolish all private property except my house.

I said in my last poem that everyone should eat popcorn, but that’s not

because I like it. I just like the sound of my voice. My fantasy is to live

in a Faulkner novel but that doesn’t mean I refuse to wear underpants.

I wanna get me an emotional-support peacock and move into Flannery

O’Connor’s old house. They prefer moist, cool summers and do not fare well

in hot, dry weather. One does still hear dreadful stories.

The greatest birthday present I ever got was a potted tomato plant…