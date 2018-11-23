Short Circuiting- Ms. Georgia Park

A Global Divergent Literary Collective



What if i recklessly wrote three or four poems a day

and sent them into the void of cyberspace

where anyone from my little brother to my exes could read them

until i was picked clean like the carcass

of the rotisserie chicken my aunt sent me home with last weekend

and what if i then found spiderwebs in my pantry

and boiled a bone broth with it – would i be all

water with shiny oil spills fed to the masses

at the homeless shelter i almost wound up at

or should i instead demand a little privacy

when the car of my body stops short and my brain

reels back and jolts violently against my skull

until i am irrevocably damaged? should i put on display

for the purpose of a science i dont understand

the spots where i am worn thin and short circuiting

or should i…