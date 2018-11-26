Nicole Lyons Reviews We Will Not Be Silenced

‘We Will Not be Silenced’ is a call to arms; it is muffled voices upon strangled voices ripping the gags off to scream their stories and speak truth to power. ‘We Will Not be Silenced’ is rage and heartbreak, it is the soul-crushing pain of the worst kind of human violation being laid bare for all to see, and it is laid bare with an unflinching power that demands you to keep reading. These stories are poignant and disturbing, and they are filled with everything this world needs to read right now.

‘While We Will Not Be Silenced’ is not an easy read, but it is an important one, and while the subject matter is sensitive and the words unforgiving, these stories and essays, the poetry and the prose, the art captured within, have done a service to every survivor of sexual abuse and harassment by taking back their power and reliving their horrors without the shame that most survivors feel.

These writers and poets, the artists and voices who were brave enough to submit their work to this anthology have not only taken their power back, but they have gifted it to every victim, to every survivor, to every single person who has either shouted, “Me Too” from the rooftops, or whispered it under their breath.

‘We Will Not Be Silenced’ is a beautiful collection of devastating pieces, it is a siren call to survivors everywhere, and a book that should be showcased in every school, stocked on the shelves of every hospital, and sitting on the counters in every police station in the world. ‘We Will Not Be Silenced’ should simply be available to everyone and anyone who has ever been violated, and to everyone and anyone who would be brave enough to speak out and speak up in an era when victims still aren’t being heard.

Bravo to the fearless writers, poets, artists, and survivors who shared their story in order to change the world. We hear you, and I know you hear us too.

– Nicole Lyons

Nicole Lyons is a force of nature disguised as a writer, a social activist, a voice for the downtrodden, and a powerful poet with a delicate touch. She is a best-selling published author, poet, and a consulting editor for Sudden Denouement.

We Will Not Be Silenced is coming soon from Indie Blu(e) Publishing