tbt I Say That I Lost You

I say that I lost you

as though you were an umbrella

that I carelessly left on the bus

after the summer rain had stopped

I say that I lost you

as though you were a conversation

that I dropped the thread of

when I became

distracted by fireflies dancing outside my window

I say that I lost you

as though you were a book

I insisted that a friend borrow and read

that was never returned

I say that I lost you

as though you were a bet

a wager

I could easily afford to place

To say that I lost you

is to say that the world that I knew has ended

that the universe has been torn violently in two

that time has stopped like a broken pocket watch

whose hands now stand empty

reaching for a tomorrow

that will never come

