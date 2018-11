The editors and contributors are kicking off a week of events in honor of the publication of We Will Not Be Silenced: The Lived Experience of Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault Told Powerfully Through Poetry, Prose, Essay, and Art with a Live Event on Friday, November 30th on Facebook. The live event is a great opportunity to learn more about the book’s origin, purpose, and its contributors and get some sneak peeks of the powerful content.

Learn more here.