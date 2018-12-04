What Remains

the man-made chemicals
that surge through my blood
bind firmly to neurotransmitters
& smooth rough edges
erase a little more of me
each day
joy dissolves a fragrant mist
into the air I exhale
sadness a gentle stream of water
running harmlessly
between my fingers
but the rage?
the rage
always
remains
© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved
9 comments
I wonder, when Job was healed of his undeserved afflictions and losses, was he still a bit pissed off about it all. I hope so.
Me too!
Reblogged this on cabbagesandkings524 and commented:
Christine Ray – Not every feeling is stifled.
This is like a vivid kick to the chest — in a good way.
Thank you so much Sarah!
Oh Christine, I feel the same way. Bipolar fucking sucks! Best of luck, I will keep you in my thoughts. These damned meds are the worst!
Thanks Allie! My hand always itches to slap people who say, “but aren’t there meds for that?!” If only it were so easy . . .
Wow, this is sublime and brilliant.
Thank you Henna! I literally have not written in poetry in months but this burst to the surface today. I guess truth always does. . .
