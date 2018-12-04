What Remains

Poetry

the man-made chemicals
that surge through my blood
bind firmly to neurotransmitters
& smooth rough edges
erase a little more of me
each day
joy dissolves a fragrant mist
into the air I exhale
sadness a gentle stream of water
running harmlessly
between my fingers
but the rage?
the rage
always
remains

© 2018 Christine Elizabeth Ray – All Rights Reserved

