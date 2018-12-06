tbt Nautilus

I travel spiral path
bare feet sinking deep into soft sand
circles twisting ever tighter
as I navigate this nautilus
walls curved and translucent
smooth to outstretched fingers
ceiling growing ever toward me
as I descend through chambers
of memory
become lost in smell of beach plum
bayberry
salt air
call of gulls
long stretches of beach walked alone
at sunrise
after slipping out
of the house of sorrows
rendered a ghost in my own life
invisible to distracted adults
focusing only inward
vulnerable girl child
lost to view
drowning silently
in treacherous seas
