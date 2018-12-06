tbt Nautilus

I travel spiral path

bare feet sinking deep into soft sand

circles twisting ever tighter

as I navigate this nautilus

walls curved and translucent

smooth to outstretched fingers

ceiling growing ever toward me

as I descend through chambers

of memory

become lost in smell of beach plum

bayberry

salt air

call of gulls

long stretches of beach walked alone

at sunrise

after slipping out

of the house of sorrows

rendered a ghost in my own life

invisible to distracted adults

focusing only inward

vulnerable girl child

lost to view

drowning silently

in treacherous seas

