Winter Holiday Writing Prompt- Padre

The important things in this season are not the commercial hype, or even Christmas dinner with all the trimmings. It is time with my wife. She has made a bold stand against cancer for the past few years, and as we enter the “holiday season,” she has remained my love, and constant companion even though the oncologist’s predicted “departure date” has already passed.

The valuing of the company of one you love is at the heart of this season of Christmas. The nativity account is telling. When Joseph found that Mary was with child, he looked to end their relationship “quietly.” Why? While it is speculation it seems that there was real love there. Had he made her pregnancy public, and denied paternity, she faced a potential violent death. He chose the “quiet” approach to spare her. Her “innocence” is later confirmed by an angel, and with that assurance, Joseph takes her as his wife. This is love.

Companionship, shared moments, and making every minute count are the treasures of this season together. I hope and pray that our “holiday seasons” will continue to come.