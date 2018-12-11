1Wise-Woman pierces my heart
A Lion Sleeps in the Heart of the Brave
She stood at the door
One hand on the knob
The other on a suitcase
Empty or packed
Who knows
There was yelling
And tears
And fear
That I know
Was she leaving
Him or me
Who knows
Tiny hands
Clinging to clothing
Taking a stand
Uttering ultimatums
Memory stores
Emotion
Snapshots
Irrelevant time
He’s gone now
That I know
Now she cries
Tears and fears
For herself
And feels
The loneliness
That used to be mine
Packed in my mind
Left to wonder
How different
Life would be
Had she only
Opened the door
Holding my hand
In place
Of a suitcase
I’ll never know