A Lion Sleeps in the Heart of the Brave

She stood at the door

One hand on the knob

The other on a suitcase

Empty or packed

Who knows

There was yelling

And tears

And fear

That I know

Was she leaving

Him or me

Who knows

Tiny hands

Clinging to clothing

Taking a stand

Uttering ultimatums

Memory stores

Emotion

Snapshots

Irrelevant time

He’s gone now

That I know

Now she cries

Tears and fears

For herself

And feels

The loneliness

That used to be mine

Packed in my mind

Left to wonder

How different

Life would be

Had she only

Opened the door

Holding my hand

In place

Of a suitcase

I’ll never know