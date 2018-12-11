Winter Holiday Writing Prompt Challenge: Christmas Eve/Cailey Johanna

And light breathes forth into darkness.

The world groans, thick

like a door untouched, it is tight

with anticipation. We don’t know

what we are waiting for. We just are,

unaware of the transformation

which approaches, the new beginning

it carries on its shoulders.

Cailey Johanna is a freelance writer, editor, and translator. She grew up across Mexico and the United States and writes in English, Spanish, and sometimes a mix of the two. She loves poetry, and spends a lot of time in the pursuit of beautiful things, like God, cacti, and that weird little fish called an axolotl. You can read more of her writing at Cailey Johanna Thiessen