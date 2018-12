And it was winter… wasn’t it?

The frost of my breath, the icicles hanging off the eaves, it must have been winter… right? The snow covering the branches, the hoar frost that sparkled like diamonds in the sun… you know how much I love that… yes, I believe it was winter… the first time you told me you loved me… and my heart melted as if it were spring.

Toni L Hoyer aka BarbedWired Heart

40 something, Mom, Soul Mate and budding writer living the Alaska life and loving every minute of it!