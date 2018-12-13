GI Distress

Kindra M. Austin on Sudden Denouement
A Global Divergent Literary Collective
By Kindra M. Austin
definitely you.
Don’t be stoopid. It’s not me—
1.
Shush, now.
I know
break-ups are rough. Tough like
Rawhide.
Ever watch a dog chew on processed cow skin?
That shit’s indigestible; causes intestinal
swelling and diarrhea, etcetera.
Funny,
some relationships are (un)just
oversized break-ups in-waiting,
glazed with meat flavoring for optimal taste.
2.
I used to lounge with you
outside in the summer dark.
Under the stars,
we’d swig bottles of Miller Lite
and inhale Marlboro tobacco;
two Alphas trying
to cancel each other out.
3.
Shush.
That’s a goddamned lie.
I
never had int’rest
in your use-less
competition.
Now you howl by yourself,
wondering
who will clean up your vomit.
It’s not me—
definitely you.
Kindra M. Austin is a very sweary indie author and editor from mid-Michigan (you can find her bookshere).
She’s also the co-founder of Blank Paper…
View original post 57 more words