The Daily Song: Winter Song Sara Bareilles & Ingrid Michaelson

This charming and lovely little animated video has the right balance of winter melancholy and hope.

Winter Song

Sara Bareilles & Ingrid Michaelson

Bum bum bum bum bum bum bum bum

bum bum bum bum bum bum

bum bum bum bum bum bum

This is my winter song to you.

The storm is coming soon,

it rolls in from the sea

My voice; a beacon in the night.

My words will be your light,

to carry you to me.

Is love alive?

Is love alive?

Is love

They say that things just cannot grow

beneath the winter snow,

or so I have been told.

They say were buried far,

just like a distant star

I simply cannot hold.

Is love alive?

Is love alive?

Is love alive?

This is my winter song.

December never felt so wrong,

cause you’re not where you belong;

inside my arms.

bum bum bum bum bum bum bum bum

bum bum bum bum bum bum

bum bum bum bum bum bum

I still believe in summer days.

The seasons always change

and life will find a way.

Ill be your harvester of light

and send it out tonight

so we can start again.

Is love alive?

Is love alive?

Is love alive?

This is my winter song.

December never felt so wrong,

cause you’re not where you belong;

inside my arms.

This is my winter song to you.

The storm is coming soon

it rolls in from the sea.

My love a beacon in the night.

My words will be your light

to carry you to me.

Is love alive?

Is love alive?

Is love alive?

Is love alive?

