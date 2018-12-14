Winter Holiday Writing Prompt Challenge- P.J. Robertson

Writing Prompt Challenge Leave a comment

Writers and poets 
winter poetry miracles 
weaving frayed 
corners of their madness 
into crystalline words 
sparkling diamonds 
that hang in the icicles 
of long dark winter 
catching our eye 
as the fog rolls in. 
Angel wings 
brushing 
the tiniest ray of 
sun lite words 
igniting flames of 
the familiar 
melting drip by drip 
into veins of 
the listening 
reviving us 
enough to 
believe

Warrior/survivor finally finding her voice at 60+ living sometimes in Montana…sometimes Cali…soulmate, mama…gramma and a lover of all things wild.  You can read more of her writing on Facebook and Instagram

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s