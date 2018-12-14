Winter Holiday Writing Prompt Challenge- P.J. Robertson

Writers and poets

winter poetry miracles

weaving frayed

corners of their madness

into crystalline words

sparkling diamonds

that hang in the icicles

of long dark winter

catching our eye

as the fog rolls in.

Angel wings

brushing

the tiniest ray of

sun lite words

igniting flames of

the familiar

melting drip by drip

into veins of

the listening

reviving us

enough to

believe

Warrior/survivor finally finding her voice at 60+ living sometimes in Montana…sometimes Cali…soulmate, mama…gramma and a lover of all things wild. You can read more of her writing on Facebook and Instagram