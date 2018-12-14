Winter Holiday Writing Prompt Challenge- P.J. Robertson

Writers and poets
winter poetry miracles
weaving frayed
corners of their madness
into crystalline words
sparkling diamonds
that hang in the icicles
of long dark winter
catching our eye
as the fog rolls in.
Angel wings
brushing
the tiniest ray of
sun lite words
igniting flames of
the familiar
melting drip by drip
into veins of
the listening
reviving us
enough to
believe
Warrior/survivor finally finding her voice at 60+ living sometimes in Montana…sometimes Cali…soulmate, mama…gramma and a lover of all things wild. You can read more of her writing on Facebook and Instagram