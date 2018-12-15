A Stable Life

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

by Mick Hugh



For three years I’ve sat up in my tree,

in the shade of dreams,

and the roots have slowly

been drying up.

For three years catching wafts

of the vinegar and rotted fruits,

of our American Dream,

recessive trait of responsibility.

Who knew at the age of 22,

hot-blooded crotches

and itchy skin for sunshine,

that a Fortune 500 would be their Jubilee?

What pederast had it out at 18

to be a financial manager

at corporate Walgreens?

The treelimb you sit on breaks,

and the fall takes a few months.

Rat cages and sychophants

fed twice as much for listening.

The heroics of monotony.

Remember your days

reading textbooks at your desk,

group projects and algebraic thinking:

Little Davey you’ve been cultivated for this.

No need for you to sweat callouses and rough hands,

they’ve got another desk for you.

Pear-shaped where the body-fat masses on…