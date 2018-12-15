Dr Faust converses with Schrödinger

Henna Sjöblom on Sudden Denouement.

A Global Divergent Literary Collective

By HENNA SJÖBLOM

Was it alive?

Does it matter? When you think about it, there’s no proof for either side. The very idea ofnotbeing is incomprehensible to the human mind. We bleed for meaning, for something to tear at, we cry in the shower while stroking ourselves, nipping the folds of salvation. We come to the thought of eternal life or eternal damnation, both irresistible to us, stirring a perverse satisfaction in our gut. We press cigarette ends to our wrists, kiss boys with white collars just to taste god between their legs, wake up with a smashed bottle of cyanide in our hands and fingerprints around our necks. We are here and we are not. The meaning of life is immaterial once we’re aware of it; to want is to be alive, to survive is to

never know.

I believe you found the core of the poodle…

